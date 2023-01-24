Real estate agent Bruce Erickson posed in an accessory dwelling unit in the lower level of a northeast Minneapolis rambler on Dec. 12. Having a “bui
David Joles, Star Tribune
Real estate agent Bruce Erickson posed in an accessory dwelling unit in the lower level of a northeast Minneapolis rambler on Dec. 12. Having a “built-in Airbnb” like this one can help homebuyers bring in more income to afford their house payments.

New — and old — strategies for cash-strapped home buyers

January 9
Let renters in duplexes, accessory dwelling units and vacation rentals help you make your mortgage payment.
Grant Meyer, financial advisor and founder of GTS Financial stands for a portrait Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 at Bell Plaza in Bloomington.

How to build wealth when you don't own your home

November 28, 2022
Financial advisors say 20- and 30-somethings should reduce or eliminate debt, save and invest in the stock market.
People at the end of their career never say they wish they had a smaller network.

For new workers in Minnesota, networking is all part of the game

November 13, 2022
One Twin Cities networking coach encourages young people to find peers, connectors, mentors and volunteers.
The conversation is a tough one, but mixing love and business doesn’t always work. For many Minnesotans, that’s when a prenuptial agreement comes

Own a business in Minnesota? You may need a prenup

October 9, 2022
There are many smart reasons, not just greedy ones, to make a contract about finances before getting married.
Rising mortgage rates have changed the considerations for home buyers and sellers.

The Twin Cities housing market is weird right now. Should you buy or rent?

October 2, 2022
Rising mortgage rates have completely changed the equation for prospective first-time homebuyers.
There are many apps now available to help people get more value out of their smartphones — and maybe waste less time on them.

Minnesota techies suggest ways to get more value from your smartphone

September 25, 2022
The value users receive from their phones can depend on how much that person understands what's possible with that device.
A flowering hemp plant at Carpe Diem’s 80-acre farm in Elk River, Minn., ready for harvest in September.

What exactly is hemp-derived THC? And how is it different from marijuana?

September 19, 2022
Your guide to demystifying all things cannabis in Minnesota.
Business
September 11, 2022
Jason Matlock, co-founder of Alleyne, Matlock & Associates and a safety executive in the Minneapolis schools,

How small businesses can plan for mass crimes and other emergencies

More people need to be trained on warning signs for violence in the workplace, police and consultants say.
Business
September 4, 2022
Ahman Laster shows his son Cash how to take orders and accept credit card payments for their Philly Ice Man food truck.

Getting a food truck rolling in Minnesota takes more than a recipe and some wheels

Would-be operators face rising costs, fragmented regulations and hard work.
Business
August 21, 2022
Farmland for sale in Silver Lake, Minn., along Hwy. 7 on July 12, 2021.

'That's still the dream': Buying up Minnesota farmland

With land prices hitting record levels, the ability to buy up Minnesota farmland is increasingly difficult for most beginning farmers. But some still try (and succeed).
Business
August 14, 2022
John Francis, know as “Johnny Franchise” in the franchise industry, says your first decision in franchising is whether you really want to.

Want to become a franchisee of a national brand? Here are the steps for Minnesotans

Experts tell first-time franchisees to start with a self assessment of skill sets and passions.
Business
August 1, 2022
The historic Lumber Exchange Building in downtown Minneapolis on May 28, 2019.

How to look for office space — and maybe get a little free rent

No price breaks on lease rates, but free rent could be part of the deal.
Business
July 31, 2022
Medical billing and health insurance systems in the U.S. are complex, and many patients have difficulty navigating them.

How to fight back if your health plan denies coverage

Consumers have formal and informal options that often require a healthy dose of patience — whether waiting on hold or wading through lengthy health plan documents.
Business
August 8, 2022
A tree toppled by high winds from an overnight thunderstorm on May 12 smashed into a Coon Rapids house, splitting it in two.

Minnesota now seeing derechos, haboobs — and higher insurance bills

Make an emergency plan and keep your insurance updated, because Minnesota is seeing natural disasters more often since the turn of the century.
Business
July 24, 2022
Bartender Patrick Tierney, pouring a glass of wine at Manny’s Steakhouse in Minneapolis, said he went into the restaurant business to win over custo

Minnesota restaurant pros offer tips for navigating the new world of tipping

Plus, more establishments are adopting service and other charges, so we asked insiders for advice.
Business
July 17, 2022
A newly sodded plot at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis. The city’s largest cemetery received inquiries about planning for funerals from people who

'The sooner, the better': Here's what to look for in a funeral plan in Minnesota

Death expenses can easily top $10,000. Making plans ahead of time can ease the moment for survivors.
Business
July 11, 2022
The lunch line at Sushi Takatsu in the Baker Center in early July 2022. It has a daily sushi bowl special for under $8.

Can you still find lunch in the Minneapolis skyway for $10? Yes, but it's not easy

Some workers returning to downtown offices do double-takes when at their old lunch spots.
Business
July 3, 2022
Brokers have seen more people interested in recreational land over the last two years.

What one reporter learned buying a slice of rural Minnesota as a getaway

Land deals aren't quite the same as buying a house. The down payments are bigger, for one thing.
Business
July 3, 2022
Advertising agency Carmichael Lynch provides workers with computers and videoconferencing packages for when they work from home.

In the new hybrid world, should employers be reimbursing home-office expenses?

The answer is, it depends — on where you live, on what your industry does generally and your own company needs.
Business
June 26, 2022
Minnesota has not joined the few states that mandate paid leave, nor have any cities or counties passed rules specifically for parental leave. So for

How to navigate parental leave, no matter your situation

First step: Know what questions you need to answer and how to plan.