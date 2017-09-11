The unlicensed driver who fatally hit a Wayzata police officer on a highway late last week was charged Monday with criminal vehicular homicide.

Beth I. Freeman, 54, of Mound, faces two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the death of officer William Mathews, who was removing debris from the eastbound side of Hwy. 12 when he was run over.

The criminal complaint, which includes details about Friday afternoon’s collision, will be made public later Monday. Freeman was jailed soon after the collision and remains in custody.

Freeman’s license had been canceled at the time of the collision because of her poor driving record, a state Department of Public Safety spokeswoman said Monday.

She has an extensive criminal record, including convictions for aggravated and careless driving, drunken driving and driving without a license.

Freeman has also racked up at least six convictions for drug possession. At the time of Friday’s crash, Freeman was serving three years’ probation for a 2016 drug conviction.

Wayzata officer William Mathews, with his wife and son.

Also Monday, the public was invited to attend Mathews funeral, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday at Wayzata Free Church, 705 Hwy. 101 N. in his hometown of Plymouth. Visitation will be Wednesday from 3 to 8 p.m. at the church. Interment will follow the funeral at Summit Park Cemetery in Wayzata.

An “Officer Bill Mathews Memorial Fund” has been established at the Wells Fargo Bank branch at 900 E. Wayzata Boulevard in Wayzata.

Mathews had been with the Wayzata Police Department for nine years, was married and the father of a 7-year-old boy.

His law enforcement career includes being an intern with the Rochester Police Department, a reserve officer for the Winona Police Department, an officer in Zumbrota, as well as part-time work for sheriff’s offices in Olmsted and Goodhue counties.

During his time with the Wayzata Police Department, Mathews was a firearms instructor, a field training officer, and a reserve coordinator.