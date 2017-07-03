A 32-year-old man charged with fatally shooting another man in a parked car outside a Robbinsdale home as a child watched has been captured, authorities said.

U.S. marshals and members of the Hennepin County Violent Offender Task Force apprehended Zittie Taylor, of St. Paul, at an undisclosed location Friday afternoon.

Taylor is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Jody T. Fry, of Chicago. Taylor was due in court Monday afternoon.

Fry was leaving a Father’s Day gathering at his aunt’s home in the 5600 block of 42nd Avenue N. just before midnight when shots were fired, police said. Fry was found dead in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, having been shot several times.

A motive for the shooting has yet to be disclosed.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police officers arrived soon after the shooting and “witnesses were vague about what happened and would not ... identify who shot” Fry, the charging document read. One witness did say Taylor was on the front step moments before the gunfire and was gone by the time police arrived.

The officers determined that Taylor had been dating a woman at the home. Taylor has stalked the woman at work and gets jealous when she speaks with other men.

Three children at the home saw Taylor shoot Fry, but “they had clearly been coached not to say anything,” according to the complaint.

After the children were moved to a temporary shelter, one of them started “spontaneously disclosing new information” about the shooting, the complaint continued.

An 8-year-old girl told a family services staff member that Taylor came to the house “to get drunk” and was being “mean.”

She said she saw Taylor out front and Fry in his parked vehicle. Taylor looked at the girl and smiled before getting a gun from his vehicle and squeezing off seven shots at Fry. Taylor then shot a tire on a vehicle owned by the girl’s grandmother.

Taylor once lived in Chicago, according to public records, and his criminal history in Illinois includes possession and intent to sell marijuana.