Photo: MnDOT

A man exposing himself along a busy Minneapolis freeway gave motorists quite a sideshow Monday morning and as it turned out was quite a handful for law enforcement.

Fisticuffs broke out on the bottom of the ramp from Washington Avenue to northbound I-35W as a state trooper moved in to arrest the man around 10:50 a.m.

As the suspect fought with the trooper, a MnDOT FIRST truck (what many know as the "Highway Helper") rolled up on the scene. The truck driver and the trooper were able to subdue the subject and called for additional cars to assist, said Lt. Tiffani Nielson of the State Patrol.

Apparently the suspect, who is 34 and from Marion, Ill., didn't want to take no for an answer. He had been spotted by a trooper in the same area about 45 minutes earlier asked to leave. He complied, but then came back, Nielson said.

A second call came in that a man who appeared to be the same person that the trooper had confronted earlier was back on the freeway.

The same trooper who responded to the first call approached the suspect, who had changed clothing. The man had his pants down as the trooper approached. The man became combative and " started to fight with the trooper," Nielson said.

They called for backup and a host of law enforcement descended on the scene. By then, the trooper and FIRST Unit driver had the suspect under control.

The man was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for a mental health evaluation, Nielson said.

Both the suspect and the trooper sustained minor injuries.