Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman is convening a grand jury to gather evidence in the 2017 shooting of Justine Damond, but said he still will decide whether Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor will face charges in her death.

Matthew Harrity, Noor's partner the night Damond was killed, was served a subpoena Wednesday to testify before a grand jury, said his attorney Fred Bruno.

"It came as a surprise," Bruno said. He declined to say when Harrity will testify.

Hennepin County attorney's office spokesman Chuck Laszewski maintained that Freeman "will continue the office's two-year-old policy where he makes the decision on whether or not to bring charges in officer-involved shootings." "Because grand jury proceedings are secret, we cannot comment on grand jury subpoenas or any testimony that occurs before a grand jury," Laszewski said.

Other sources have also told the Star Tribune that Freeman is convening a grand jury, but asked not to be named.

Noor's attorney, Thomas Plunkett, could not be reached for comment.

Bob Bennett, an attorney for Damond's family, said they support Freeman's move, saying witnesses involved in the case have been uncooperative and "untruthful." He did not go into specifics.

"I and the family are happy that the Hennepin County Attorney is using every means at their disposal to get people to cooperate in this investigation and suffer the penalties of perjury if they lie to the grand jury," Bennett said.

"I question whether [witnesses] have been totally forthcoming or told the truth in whole," he added.

Freeman's decision is the latest turn in a case that has gained international attention since July 15, when Noor shot and killed Damond after she reported a possible assault behind her south Minneapolis home.

Freeman had said that he would make a charging decision before the end of 2017. But in December, he was caught on video blasting BCA investigators for not bringing him enough evidence to charge Noor.

"I've got to have the evidence, and I don't have it yet," Freeman said in the video. "Let me just say it's not my fault. So if it isn't my fault, who didn't do their job? Investigators. They don't work for me. They haven't done their job."

Toward the end of December Freeman announced that he would not make a charging decision in the case until 2018, but has since remained silent on the case.

Freeman's decision to use a grand jury reverses several pronouncements he made in Spring 2016 that he would stop using them in police shooting cases. The announcement first came in March 2016 when he was deciding whether to charge two officers who shot and killed Jamar Clark the year before.

In December 2016, Freeman said one of the biggest regrets of his career was using grand juries to investigate police-involved shootings.

"I made a mistake in the first 17 years of being a county attorney by using a grand jury" to investigate cop-involved shootings, Freeman said in response to an audience question about whether he has any regrets," he said at the time.

