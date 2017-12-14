Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman told a group of activists Wednesday that he does not yet have the evidence to file charges against a Minneapolis police officer in the shooting death of Justine Damond.

Freeman also criticized investigators for not doing their jobs as they examine whether Minneapolis Police Officer Mohamed Noor was justified in shooting and killing Damond.

“I’ve got to have the evidence, and I don’t have it yet … Let me just say it’s not my fault. So if it isn’t my fault, who didn’t do their job? Investigators. They don’t work for me. They haven’t done their job,” Freeman said in a video posted on the Twin Cities Coalition for Justice 4 Jamar Facebook page.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension turned over the case to Freeman for charging consideration on Sept. 12.

A group of activists said they confronted Freeman to ask him what was taking so long in determining whether Officer Mohamed Noor would be charged in the shooting of Damond, who called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her southwest Minneapolis home July 15. When she approached the squad vehicle Noor was riding in, he shot across his partner Matthew Harrity in the driver’s seat, striking Damond in the abdomen, killing her. Freeman said he would make a decision on whether to charge Noor by the end of the year, but has thus far remained publicly silent. Noor has declined to speak with investigators.

In the five-minute video, the activists approach Freeman at a public event, where one asks “I don’t understand why this seems to be such a hard thing.”

“Fair question,” Freeman responded. “I have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt, the moment he shot the gun he feared for his life, and he used force because he thought he was gonna be killed. But he won’t answer my questions … I can’t talk to her because she’s gone, and the other cop just gave us (expletive). So guess what, I’ve gotta figure out angles of the shot, gun residues, reckless use of force experts …”

“But if you look at this, here’s a nice lady who hears something bad outside, she calls the cops, they don’t come, she calls again, they drive up in her alley, and she comes out in her jammies and she’s killed by a cop. Sounds easy doesn’t it? Can I prove that the cop shot her? I could have done that the first day.”

Freeman told the group that before he charges anyone he has to have “sufficient admissible evidence beyond a reasonable doubt.”

“You do it to innocent poor people all the time mike, so why is it so difficult when it’s a police officer?” one person asked.

“I have to follow the law,” Freeman said. “We’ll get it done, OK?”

Freeman than thanked the group, but said he would continue to seek more evidence.

“I’m not going to make it worse by just doing a knee-jerk charge and seeing what the jury decides, no no,” he said. “I have to know what happened before I can charge. Nobody wants it done more than me. That’s the big present I want under the Christmas tree.”

In a statement, Hennepin County Attorney spokeswoman Jean Heyer said the office is “working diligently on the case to complete the investigation as soon as possible.” She declined further comment.