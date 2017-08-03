Two weeks after she resigned as Minneapolis police chief, Janeé Harteau was named the 2017 Woman Law Enforcement Executive of the Year by her peers across the country on Thursday.

Harteau, who was ousted last month amid controversy over the police shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, received the award at the annual conference of National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives (NAWLEE) in Kansas City, Mo.

“Chief Janeé Harteau has made a real difference for the police officers and citizens of Minneapolis, and those she has touched through her various teaching, mentoring and speaking engagements,” said NAWLEE officials in a statement announcing the award.

The association, made up of top female police officials from around the U.S., said that Harteau chief “exemplifies” NAWLEE’s core values of “leading change, leading people, building coalitions, driving results and building the next generation of women law enforcement executives.” It also acknowledged her handling of the Fourth Precinct Occupation that, during which she “skillfully balanced the community and protesters’ concerns while navigating the political challenges,” as well as her efforts to advance women in policing.

In a Facebook post Thursday, Harteau said that she is grateful to her colleagues and family.

“Nothing good is ever done alone and I’m thankful to those who’ve been with me every step of the way at work and at home,” she wrote.

The honor comes nearly two weeks after the 30-year Minneapolis police veteran’s resigned amid calls for her to step down because of her handling of the Damond shooting. Damond had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault near her southwest Minneapolis home and was shot by officer Mohamed Noor, who was responding to the call. The incident has drawn international criticism.

Her departure ended a 4½-year run as the city’s first female and first openly gay police chief. She was replaced by her former second-in-command, Medaria Arradondo, who, if confirmed, would become the first black chief in Minneapolis’ history.