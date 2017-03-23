Minneapolis Police Chief Janeé Harteau ranks at No. 22 on Fortune magazine’s annual list of the “World’s 50 Greatest Leaders,” explaining that much of the turmoil in the city of late “has made her a leadership role model.”

“Over the past 18 months, Harteau has endured the kinds of challenges that every chief dreads,” the national business magazine said in releasing its fourth-annual ranking Thursday. “Growing tension with the police union. A spike in overall crime rates. And most challenging of all: the fatal shooting by police of an African-­American man, Jamar Clark, under dubious circumstances that prompted an 18-day protest organized by Black Lives Matter.”

The magazine went on to say that she “weathered these woes with the steadiness that has made her a leadership role model. A 30-year veteran and the city’s first female and first gay police chief, Harteau is the mind behind MPD 2.0, a drive to build trust in the community by putting more cops on the beat. Civic leaders credit her for dismissing cops for misconduct.

“The officers involved in the Clark shooting were not indicted, but local prosecutors are rethinking the use of secret grand juries in police-involved killings — a victory for the transparency that both Harteau and protesters favor. And Minneapolis was one of the few major U.S. cities to report a significant decline in homicides in 2016.”

Just ahead of Harteau is U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, while former Vice President Joe Biden lands a spot behind her.

“It is an honor, and frankly hard to believe, that my name was placed on a list with so many people who have done such important work.” Harteau said in a statement, adding that it’s rewarding to see the entire department and community leaders recognized for their efforts. “This honor really belongs to every member of the MPD team; they have embraced MPD 2.0 alongside many of our community leaders, which has allowed us to help lead the national discussion on 21st Century and community policing.”

Lt. Bob Kroll, president of the Minneapolis Police Federation, had a different reaction. “Not to discredit the chief, but I question the criteria they list to place her there.”

The rankings dip into many elements of society, from heads of government and religion to entertainers, athletes and corporate executives. At the top is Theo Epstein, president of the Chicago Cubs, who won the franchise’s first World Series since 1908.

“In business, government, philanthropy and the arts, and all over the globe, these men and women are transforming the world and inspiring others to do the same,” the magazine wrote in its introduction to the list.

Everyone on the list shares “three lessons they teach,” the magazine explained: “Acknowledge reality and offer hope,” “Bring followers physically together” and “Build bridges.”

Along with Thursday’s online posting of the list, the ranking will appear in Fortune’s April 1 edition.