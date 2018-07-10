Supporters of Leo Lewis, the former athletic director at North High School in Minneapolis, spoke out Tuesday for the first time about his departure from the Minneapolis Public Schools, saying he was fired and that they wanted to restore his reputation.

Obie Kipper, Jr., a board member at Turning Point, invited the media to the event he described as a “news conference to clear Dr. Lewis’ name.”

He said Lewis was terminated last month for failure to safeguard district resources, and failure to follow district policies, procedures and best practices.

Lewis, who played for the Minnesota Vikings, went on paid administrative leave from his district job on Dec. 14, 2017. His last day of employment was June 21.

On Tuesday, Lewis’s lawyer, Mac Reed, said Lewis is prepared to take this matter as far as needed to clear his good name.

Lewis didn’t attend the news conference, which was held at Turning Point in Golden Valley, a self-described behavioral services and training center for the African-American community, “beginning with chemical health.”

Lewis’ exit was the first of three mostly unexplained departures from the athletics programs in Minneapolis schools.

On Feb. 9, Southwest High School Athletic Director Ryan Lamberty was placed on paid administrative leave with no public explanation. His last day on the payroll was June 30.

Neither Lamberty nor Lewis returned to work after they left.

The day after Lamberty was put on leave, city schools athletic director Trent Tucker resigned abruptly. In early March, he said on WCCO Radio that new leadership has different ideas sometimes and that there may be changes in the athletic department. “I just feel like, at this time, it was time for me to move on, to look to do something different and give them the opportunity to move forward as well,” he said.

Tucker didn’t mention any names. Current Minneapolis Public Schools superintendent Ed Graff took his position in July 2016.

Tucker started with the district in April 2013 and worked there almost four years at a salary of $135,114.