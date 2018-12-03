It’s the most wonderful time of the year for holiday-themed markets, pop-ups, parties and takeovers. Here are 5 events where you can nibble or sip on local treats while shopping for gifts, gawking at light displays, enjoying the outdoors (brrr) or just celebrating the season.

Tattersall Distilling is hosting a market with 40 local makers Dec. 8 (1620 Central Av. NE., Mpls., 612-584-4152, tattersalldistilling.com). Food and drink-related vendors include Cookie Cart St. Paul, Sara’s Tipsy Pies (loaded with some of Tattersall’s booze) and Duluth Coffee. And Tattersall itself, which just launched a new winter menu, will be serving specialty cocktails at pop-up bars using some of the items in the market, like Hobby Farmer Canning Company’s switchel and shrub from Sharab Shrub. At the outdoor patio bar, try a hot buttered rum or hot chocolate spiked with Amaro.

Holidazzle is up and running at Loring Park through Dec. 23 (shown in the above photo, by the Star Tribune's Aaron Lavinsky). The themed refreshments include a cold-press-coffee-infused Holidazzle Proper Porter from Fulton; Sociable Cider Werks’ Fat Bike Hot Mulled Apple Cider; and Kramarczuk’s Holidazzle Sausage stuffed with cranberries and wild rice. Other vendors will have paella, pierogies, smoothies, pancakes and cookie cups. (612-376-7669, holidazzle.com)

Want to add another dimension to driving around neighborhoods looking at Christmas decorations? Do it with beer. Brews ’N Bulbs is a craft brewery tour making stops at Bad Weather Brewing, 12welve Eyes Brewing and Flat Earth Brewing. After a pint at each stop, your coach bus will tour holiday light displays and end at Rice Park for a twinkling photo op. The $75 tour runs every Saturday at 6 p.m. through Dec. 29. Purchase tickets at twincitiesbrewerytours.com.

Sift Gluten Free is celebrating its one-year anniversary Dec. 8 with a party worthy of the strictest celiac. Partake in gluten-free pizza from Red Wagon Pizza, complimentary mini cupcakes, and dairy-free hot cocoa and “healthy” hot toddies from Green Bee Juicery outside around the bonfire. (4557 Bloomington Av. S., Mpls., 612-503-5300, siftglutenfree.com)

For a departure from holiday cookies and egg nog, Pajarito is celebrating its second anniversary with a two-day Japanese-Mexican pop-up dinner Dec. 5-6 featuring the talents of two guest chefs (605 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-340-9545, pajaritostp.com). Milwaukee’s Justin Carlisle, a four-time James Beard Foundation nominee, will be cooking upscale ramen, tacos and shared plates. Desserts are by John Kraus, the decorated pastry chef behind Minneapolis’ Patisserie 46 and Rose Street Patisserie. Pajarito’s own Tyge Nelson and Stephan Hesse will be in the kitchen, as well. Reserve a seat for $20, which will be applied to your bill.