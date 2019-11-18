What was $48 million in improper payments to chemical dependency treatment providers has now grown into a $61 million problem — one of three issues disclosed by the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) Monday that reveal more agency failures to comply with state or federal laws.

The beleaguered agency said that the state's counties and some tribes will need to bear some of the costs associated with its delays, which also involve the cash welfare assistance program and some child foster care services.

That includes nearly $9 million that counties will need to pay because of the improper payments for chemical dependency treatment.

"The errors in billing and payments are unacceptable. They undermine the important work of our partners in serving Minnesotans and they undermine the trust in DHS," said DHS Commissioner Jodi Harpstead.

Harpstead called influential legislators personally on Monday to inform them of the financial management errors and to explain her department's work to fix the gaps in oversight. Starting next month, the DHS will require multiple signoffs by top administrators before dispersing Medicaid funds, Harpstead told legislators.

Sen. Michelle Benson, R-Ham Lake, chairwoman of the Senate Health and Human Services Finance and Policy Committee, said she was "cautiously optimistic" that Harpstead and her senior management team were addressing the problems — and that the new signoff process would help prevent further costly mistakes.

"The most important thing is people are bringing these errors to light, so change can start to happen," Benson said.

Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka, chairman of the Human Services Reform Finance and Policy Committee, sounded a harsher tone, saying the string of new errors indicated that "DHS is in a free fall." The overpayments will be politically unpopular in many counties, he warned, which will be forced to hike property taxes to pay for the mistakes.

"I mean, holy cow, this has got to be embarrassing for DHS to repeatedly make mistakes and then turn around and ask someone else to pay for them," Abeler said. "Where are the senior staff and middle managers who are supposed to be watching this?"

The issue with the biggest financial impact involved improper Medicaid payments made to addiction treatment facilities. DHS used federal funds to pay part of the treatment costs, but under federal rules at the time, centers that had more than 16 beds were ineligible for federal money.

Even though DHS notified the Legislature this February that the state would have to repay the federal government to the tune of $48 million, DHS continued to use federal money inappropriately until May, driving up the amount owed by the state by $13 million.

The treatment providers are not required to repay the state because they did nothing wrong. They qualify for state reimbursement. Minnesota has recently received permission from the federal government that would allow some of the facilities to qualify for federal funds.

But under state law, counties have to shoulder some of the repayment burden. They are being asked to pay back $8.8 million.

Counties will also not get federal reimbursement for foster care provided for children who were placed in group homes, shelters and residential treatment centers since July.

Under federal law, institutions that provide child foster care are not eligible for federal funds if they have not conducted enhanced background checks, including fingerprints, for employees. Minnesota instituted the same requirement this year. As a result, about $600,000 in claims won't get paid.

It is unclear what impact this will have on future foster care placements. Counties and tribes can still make placements, but they will have to pay the costs themselves for care at institutions that have not completed the background checks.

"We know that counties rely on guidance from DHS to implement changes in law and we did not issue our guidance on this issue in a timely manner," Harpstead said in a letter to county officials.

DHS also erred when it advised counties on what to do when it discovers errors in cash assistance payments.

In some cases, counties were requiring cash welfare recipients to pay back money that they received in error. A state law passed in 2016 said that counties could not claw back the funds unless a "reasonable person" would have noticed the error.

Altogether, DHS estimates that $727,000 was collected in error. The money will be refunded.

Benson said she was "deeply troubled' to hear that some people on cash assistance may have been forced to repay benefits because of a DHS error. Such errors, she said, create unnecessary stress and undermine the public's confidence in state programs.

"I know how sick to my stomach I would feel if I got that letter [demanding repayment], particularly if I was behind the eight ball," Benson said. "It's always scary to get a letter from the government … and so I hope [the DHS] handles that problem thoughtfully."

Glenn Howatt • 612-673-7192

Twitter: @glennhowatt

Chris Serres • 612-673-4308

Twitter: @chrisserres