News media video of someone being punched while leaving President Donald Trump’s rally in downtown Minneapolis two weeks has led to an arrest and a felony charge.

Dwight P. Lewis, 31, of Richfield, was charged Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court with third-degree assault. Lewis remains jailed in lieu of $40,000 bail ahead of a court appearance Thursday. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

The president’s rally at Target Center on Oct. 11 not only drew a large crowd of supporters but also a number of his opponents. There were instances when Trump supporters arriving or leaving the arena were targets of profanity-laced screams and at times physically accosted.

The criminal complaint did not elaborate on what political motivation there might have been behind this act of violence.

The allegations against Lewis say:

A man went to police the day after the rally and said he was punched in the mouth outside Target Center following the event. His injuries required multiple stitches. A separate police report described the 22-year-old victim as just leaving the rally when a shirtless man attacked him.

Police located news media video of the assault online and used other media video to identify Lewis as the attacker. Lewis surrendered to police Monday and admitted punching the man.

Lewis has a sometimes violent criminal history in Minnesota that spans his entire adult life. He has been convicted four times for disorderly conduct, twice for assault and once each for property damage and terroristic threats.