Two sides of the American political spectrum began converging Thursday afternoon in downtown Minneapolis, where President Donald Trump was to stage his latest arena campaign rally in pursuit of re-election.

Skies over the Twin Cities were dank and misty as warmth among the president’s ardent supporters and determined adversaries was more evident than any tension ahead of Trump’s appearance at Target Center.

Trump supporter Tony Bolduc, of Rogers, holding a sign that read “It starts with freedom, family and faith,” said he prefers being outside the arena and talking with protesters.

Bring the angriest protester over to meet him, the 55-year-old Bolduc said, “and I bet we leave with a handshake. Maybe a hug.”

Just in case disputes boil over, Minneapolis police under riot helmets and on horseback were among law enforcement taking up their posts outside Target Center a few hours ahead of the president’s rally before what is anticipated to be a full house inside the arena.

Willy Jenkins made clear his opinion by bringing downtown a sign that read, “Elect a Clown Expect a Circus!” It included an image of the president in clown makeup.

Jenkins reached across the figurative aisle and hugged his newest friend, Chris Windego, who had a Trump 2020 sign, button and hat among his many campaign trinkets.

A chant of “Send her back,” in reference to U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, of Minneapolis, could be heard at the corner of 1st Avenue and 6th Street.

Sentiments about Trump were even evident miles from downtown, including at an overpass on Interstate 394, where two people attached an “IMPEACH” sign and waved to the motorists below.

Trump’s rally is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., and the president has a history of raising spirits inside among his faithful that could extend the enthusiasm outside well after he leaves the stage.

Return to www.startribune.com throughout the afternoon and evening for updates.