A 24-year-old Stillwater man has been missing for 10 days after his car was found abandoned in Roseville.

Ralph Latrez Bell was last seen at his Stillwater home about 10 p.m. on Dec. 20. He left his residence to get food that night, said girlfriend Kayla Rakotz, after the two had a minor argument over a movie. The car Bell was believed to be driving was found later that night with the engine idling.

Rakotz said Bell has never disappeared before and she’s hoping that he went somewhere to “take a break.” “I would hate to think of someone doing something to him,” she said.

Over the last 10 days, Bell has missed his own 24th birthday and the couple’s 7th anniversary, said Rakotz, who said they have two children, ages 2 and 4, together and another baby on the way.

Bell works at Metal-Tronics in Little Canada, she said, and no one has accessed his bank account since the morning he went missing.

Rakotz said the car Bell was driving belonged to his uncle but that the couple was making payments to purchase it. She said that just before the car was found in Roseville, nearby residents saw it speeding down the road toward a dead end. Then, a man got out and ran.

Bell was last seen wearing dark-colored work boots, jeans, a navy blue shirt with the letters “TC” on it and a green cargo jacket. He’s 5’6” and weighs 155 pounds.

Rakotz said she and Bell’s family members organized searches Saturday and Sunday in Stillwater but didn’t find anything.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Stillwater police at 651-439-9381 or by dialing 911.

ERIN ADLER