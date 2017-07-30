A sister has identified the woman who was shot and killed in a Mendota Heights business office center over the weekend by a suspected armed robber who remains on the run.

Beverly Cory, 48, “senselessly lost her life” Saturday when she was shot inside an office building on a commercial plaza near Hwy. 110 and Interstate 35E, according to Linda K. Johnson.

“Our hearts are devastated, broken, and beyond words,” Johnson wrote late Saturday on Facebook. “The woman that senselessly lost her life earlier today in the Mendota Heights shooting was my sister Beverly Cory. She is beyond missed already. Fly high Bev. Give dad a big hug for me.”

Cory, of Maplewood, was a financial adviser for Edward Jones, which has offices in building where the shooting occurred. Her LinkedIn page notes that she attended St. Catherine University in St. Paul as both an undergraduate, Class of 1991, and as a postgraduate student.

Authorities remain on the hunt for the suspect, identified by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) as Lucifer V. Nguyen, 44. Nguyen is described as East Asian, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt. The BCA said his last known address is in Minneapolis, but recent court records out of Wisconsin list a New Hope address.

His criminal history in Minnesota includes convictions for misdemeanor theft, careless driving and drunken driving.

His alleged offenses in Wisconsin are more serious. He is scheduled to appear in a Superior courtroom on Aug. 18 in connection with felony battery and illicit drug allegations. He also pleaded no contest and was fined early this month for a hit-and-run in Superior involving an unattended vehicle.

Police consider him armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his location is urged to call the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office at 651-322-2323.

The violent sequence began with a man being robbed at gunpoint Saturday morning on Delaware Avenue, not far from where the shooting occurred. Police soon began pursuing Nguyen, who sped away in a car and crashed it into a swamp in nearby Friendly Marsh Park. From there, he ran into the White Pine Senior Living center with his gun drawn.

Authorities from several agencies blocked off the plaza and care facility with squad cars, armored trucks and helicopters.

Early Saturday afternoon, law enforcement got word of Cory’s death inside the office building across from the White Pine care center.

LendSmart branch manager Paul Melby, who has worked in that building for about three years, said he heard some commotion shortly after 9 a.m. Melby said he came out of his office to see police with guns drawn and telling him the building was on lockdown. It was hours later when he found out about the woman’s death on the other side of the building.

“I thought I was the only one in the building,” he said. “If [the suspect] would’ve come in my door, I would be dead.”