East Metro
In rare move, St. Paul City Council meets to discuss pending K-9 bite litigation
Records show that the city pushes back on claims for police K-9 bites.
National
Republicans question Mitchell's 19 percent salary increase
Democratic candidate for governor Mahlon Mitchell's 19 percent salary increase as head of the state firefighters union is raising questions from Republicans.
Local
Wisconsin farmland value steady as cropland prices drop
U.S. Department of Agriculture data figures show that the value of farm real estate is up slightly in Wisconsin this year, but that the value of cropland is down.
Local
Derailed train dumps 3,200 gallons of fuel into Mississippi
The derailment happened on the Hoffman Bridge linking two rail yards in St. Paul, near the Downtown St. Paul Airport.
National
DFL, GOP governor hopefuls talk farms, fuel and health care
The three Democrats and two Republicans running for Minnesota governor are talking farming and trading jabs ahead of next week's primary.