An explosion is being reported Wednesday afternoon in an industrial building across the Mississippi River from downtown Minneapolis, with early word of injuries.

Fire personnel were called to Metal-Matic, 629 2nd St. SE., according to emergency dispatch audio.

Emergency medical vehicles were requested for possible burn victims from what is initially being described as an explosion in a dust collector, the dispatch audio revealed.

Emergency personnel at the scene found a hissing natural gas line that may have broke, according to the emergency audio.

A photo from Minneapolis Scanner, a Facebook page that tracks police and fire transmissions, shows a substantial amount of smoke coming from the building. According to reports on the page, two people were taken to a hospital.

“I heard a loud banging noise that shook my entire apartment building,” Drue McLean, who lives directly behind the building, told the Star Tribune. “Shortly after, I saw clouds of smoke through my window. When I went outside, black smoke was coming out of the Metal-Matic building, and workers were gathering in the parking lot.”

Map: An explosion is being reported Wednesday afternoon in an industrial building across the Mississippi River from downtown Minneapolis, with early word of injuries. Map: An explosion is being reported Wednesday afternoon in an industrial building across the Mississippi River from downtown Minneapolis, with early word of injuries.

Founded in 1951, Metal-Matic produces tubing for various applications such as automotive, appliance and construction. It has two other locations, Bedford Park in suburban Chicago, and Middletown, north of Cincinnati.

Return to www.startribune.com for updates on this developing story.