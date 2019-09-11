Share on Pinterest

Share on LinkedIn

Share on:

more

Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD)

• A virus that attacks deer.

• Spread by biting midges, usually in late summer or early fall.

• Causes fever, internal hemorrhaging, swelling of head and neck, mouth ulcerations.

• Death can occur within 36 hours of infection.

• All deer susceptible.

• Cannot be spread deer to deer.

• Outbreaks worsen during drought, extreme heat when deer congregate around water.

• Disease pops locally and can cause high mortality, but deer populations rebound

• Not known to hurt people