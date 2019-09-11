Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD)
• A virus that attacks deer.
• Spread by biting midges, usually in late summer or early fall.
• Causes fever, internal hemorrhaging, swelling of head and neck, mouth ulcerations.
• Death can occur within 36 hours of infection.
• All deer susceptible.
• Cannot be spread deer to deer.
• Outbreaks worsen during drought, extreme heat when deer congregate around water.
• Disease pops locally and can cause high mortality, but deer populations rebound
• Not known to hurt people
