An emotional-support dog is joining the staff at the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

Barrett joined the office in late December and is its first emotional-support animal, the office said in a news release.

"Having an emotional-support animal like Barrett in our office will provide much-needed stress and anxiety relief to our staff members, as well as the witnesses and victims we work with during cases," Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said in a statement.

According to the county attorney's office: Barrett is a golden doodle; he is 75% standard poodle and 25% golden retriever.

Barrett is in "sensory" training to introduce him to the sounds, smells and sights of the office.

His full-time work starts in a year.

He is expected to work five half-days a week.

"His full-time engagement will follow a rigorous training schedule that will outfit him with the skills needed to support Hennepin County Attorney's Office employees, witnesses and victims," the office said.

Barrett was acquired as a joint decision of the special litigation division and victim witness advocates because research supports the benefits of emotional-support animals, the news release said.

Barrett lives with an employee of the office.

