Elton John is saying goodbye to the yellow brick road. On Wednesday, he announced that he will retire from touring after a three-year farewell trek that will bring him to Target Center on Feb. 21, 2019.

Tickets, priced from $59.50-$249.50, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 16 at axs.com and the Target Center box office.

There will be an advance sale for American Express cardholders from 10 a.m. Feb. 8 to 10 p.m. Feb. 12. VIP packages will be available at eltonjohn.com.

The piano man first performed in Minneapolis at the old Guthrie Theater in 1970. Sir Elton last performed in the Twin Cities in 2013 at Xcel Energy Center.

His Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour will start Sept. 8 and include more than 300 concerts on five continents.