Minneapolis planners have approved a proposal for the Eleven condominium tower, which would be the tallest residential tower in the state of Minnesota.

The Eleven, which would be along the Mississippi River in the Mill District, would stand at 41 stories, or 550 feet, more than 80 feet taller than the downtown Carlyle tower that was built more than a decade ago. Unless the project is appealed in the next several days, developer Ryan Cos. essentially on Monday received the green light it needs to start construction from the city planning commission.

“We appreciate the support of the city and the Downtown Minneapolis Neighborhood Association for Eleven,” Carl Runck, Ryan’s director of real estate development, in an e-mail. “We’re thrilled to move to the next step in bringing this world-class residence to the Mill District.”

Construction is scheduled to begin early next year and finish in 2021.

The project was first proposed by Ryan Cos. this spring as a 39-story building. Ryan Cos. and Edina-based Arcadia LLC wanted to build the upscale condos on top of a parking lot on West River Parkway near 11th Avenue and Gold Medal Park.

Paul Whalen, a partner at Robert A.M. Stern Architects who has worked on numerous residential towers in New York City and around the world, was tapped to design the building.

The Eleven project has been complimented at neighborhood meetings for its classic design, though the project has faced challenges. Ryan Cos. earlier had wanted vehicles to access the building and 425-stall parking ramp via West River Parkway, but the developer failed to get the support it needed from the Minneapolis Park Board for that plan. During the summer, the plans were revised so vehicles would access the site from 11th Avenue via a private road.

Discussions on the Eleven have reflected others across the metro as cities continue to grapple with the pros and cons of density and its impact on traffic, views and overall livability.

At the planning commission meeting, Whalen said vehicles and pedestrians would be able to access the entry road, which would be lined with trees and lights and stretch to the property line with the hope that in the near future it could reach to 13th Avenue near bike trails. There also would be another pathway going north and south on the site.

“I’m really appreciative of what this final look is here and hopeful that the vision for pedestrian connections … can happen and that this project kind of sets that in motion and a larger vision for the future of the downtown area,” said commissioner Jono Cowgill at the meeting.