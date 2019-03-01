A 76-year-old woman who was assaulted in late February in her rural Mankato home has died.

Authorities confirmed Friday that Evelyn Adams died after she suffered serious injuries during the Feb. 23 assault.

A caller to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office reported seeing a person fleeing about 11 p.m. from the woman’s South Bend Township home. Shortly after, emergency dispatchers received a call from Adams, who said she had been physically assaulted.

Authorities said the man, who concealed his identity, fled on foot before deputies arrived at the home. A witness reported seeing a sport utility-style vehicle leaving the area about the same time.

Few details about the assault are being made public while the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Sheriff’s Office investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 507-304-4863.