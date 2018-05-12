Pitino’s Minnesota targets
Richard Pitino has offered a Gophers scholarship to the following in-state basketball players:
Class of 2019
Name Ht. Pos. High school (Best other offers)
Matthew Hurt 6-9 SF Rochester JM (Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, Kentucky)
Zeke Nnaji 6-10 PF Hopkins (Ohio State, UCLA, Wisconsin, Xavier)
Tyrell Terry 6-3 PG DeLaSalle (Indiana, Iowa, Stanford, Xavier)
Tyler Wahl 6-7 PF Lakeville North (Wisconsin)
Class of 2020
Name Ht. Pos. High school (Best other offers)
Ben Carlson 6-9 PF East Ridge (Creighton, Iowa State, Stanford)
Dain Dainja 6-8 PF/C Park Center (Baylor, Iowa, Pittsburgh, West Virginia)
Dawson Garcia 6-10 PF Prior Lake (Butler, Baylor, Texas, Xavier)
Jalen Suggs 6-5 PG Minnehaha Acad. (Baylor, Marquette, Iowa State, West Virginia)
