To see a collection of work by Star Tribune editorial cartoonist Steve Sack, click here.
To see some other syndicated cartoons we’ve published, click here.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Stephen B. Young
President's discretion in foreign affairs is broad
Impeachment is not a tool for disciplining a wayward chief executive.
Ruth Marcus Washington Post
Trump's offense is grave enough to merit impeachment proceedings
Can those who sought Clinton's ouster explain their position now?
Letters
Readers write: Trump's Minneapolis rally and Native American representation
Trump predicts a "red wave" in Minnesota, but I don't see it.
Michael Nesset
Worlds of my grandparents held charms that seem sadly lost from view
The worlds of my grandparents held heroic charms that now seem sadly lost from view.
Megan Mcardle
Four theories help explain what's gone wrong in world politics
Something major has obviously changed.