Authorities in Edina used a piece of high-tech bait to catch a Grinch trying to steal Christmas.

Police said that a 36-year-old thief snatched a package made to look like a laptop box left outside a home in the 4300 block of Brook Avenue.

What he didn’t know was that the box, which “looked like a typical delivered package,” had a GPS tracking device inside, police spokeswoman Kaylin Eidsness said Monday.

As soon as police detected the package moving, they pulled over the man about 4:15 a.m. Saturday and discovered more packages in his vehicle. The suspect, whose criminal history includes two drug convictions and another for illegal weapons possession, is now in jail awaiting charges.

The Police Department tweeted a warning that included an illustration of the Grinch storybook character holding a tree ornament with the words: “Don’t be a Grinch.”