The Eagles’ post-Glenn Frey lineup will check in for two nights April 3-4 at Xcel Energy Center on its orchestral Hotel California Tour.

Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit and new recruits Vince Gill and Deacon Frey (Glenn’s son) will perform 1976’s “Hotel California” album in full, followed by a second set of other hits. In addition to the 46-piece orchestra, the shows will also feature a 22-voice choir. You probably haven't heard "Witchy Woman" until you've heard it sung with help from a dozen or so women.

Tickets for both nights, which fall on a Friday and Saturday, go on sale Friday, Nov. 1, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster and the arena box office. Pre-sale options begin Monday.

Once again, the tour’s “dynamic-pricing”-pioneering promoter Live Nation is not naming ticket prices for the public in the publicly owned venue before they go on sale. Seats for February shows in Atlanta – where a third night was added – are $205 going for and up.

This remade Eagles lineup earned a generally favorable response off its 2018 show at Target Field with opener Jimmy Buffett, as many critics and fans alike agreed that country music virtuoso Gill adds a new spark to the group. Deacon Frey sings many of his dad's songs in the performances now, following Glenn's death from numerous medical complications in 2016 at age 67.