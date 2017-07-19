Duluth Business University has been awarding diplomas since 1891, but next summer it will give out its last.

The for-profit school offering programs in business administration, health care management, human services, massage therapy, medical assisting, veterinary technology and medical billing and coding, will close in June. The university lost its accreditation last fall when the U.S. Department of Education stopped recognizing the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools (ACICS). Without accreditation, students are unable to get federal financial aid, so enrollment fell. The school sought accreditation from a new overseer, but withdrew its application when it became clear that even under a new business plan the school would not be able to recover from the enrollment slide, said James R. Gessner, DBU’s owner and president for the past 52 years..

“We’ve seen months of declines in applications. Our leads went down, our student population went down, and our revenue went down,” Gessner said. “It got to the point where it was too late. There was no realistic reason to believe that anything we could do would change that trend.”

The school along I-35 in West Duluth was founded in 1891 and opened a new 27,400-square-foot campus in 2004. At that time, it had 350 students in 16 programs and 80 employees. It now has 73 students in eight programs and a handful of staff. The bulk of students — 43 — are in the veterinary technician program.

The school offers diplomas for bachelor’s degrees and other programs that typically take nine months to four years to complete. Gessner said DBU will work individually with all students to develop “teach out” plans to help them finish their education at the school or elsewhere. Students will remain eligible for financial aid until June 2018, when the school expects to close for good. The school has put its building and campus up for sale.

“Our goal is to get all of our students into the best situation possible,” Gessner said. “We don’t want to suddenly close and leave our students or our community that way. We’re doing everything we can to help our students.”

According to the ACICS website, more than 250 college campuses formerly overseen by the organization have closed in the past 26 months, including ITT Technical Institute which closed campuses nationwide last year.