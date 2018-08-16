Wrenching victim-impact statements were expected Thursday at the Hennepin County District Court sentencing of a man who fled police then crashed into a playground, injuring three siblings including a two-year-old boy who may not walk again.

Kabaar W. Powell Jr., 27, pleaded guilty in Hennepin County District Court to two felonies. One was for fleeing police and causing serious bodily harm to 2-year-old Kayden Peltier. The other was for fleeing and causing substantial bodily harm to 4-year-old Lilliana Peltier. Three-year-old Konnor Peltier also was hit but suffered less serious injuries. Powell had faced five charges.

The children’s parents, Kyle and Nicolle Peltier, are expected to speak in court Thursday.

At his plea hearing, Powell agreed to accept a longer sentence than usual because of the extreme nature of his crimes. With the harsher penalty, Powell is expected to receive almost three years in prison.

The factors favoring a longer sentence include that Powell led police on a high-speed chase through a residential area before crashing through a fence and injuring the children in front of their father and siblings — all while driving after his license had been revoked.

Under regular guidelines, he would receive probation.

The State Patrol started chasing Powell on Interstate 94 near Dowling Avenue in north Minneapolis on June 11. He sped through 22 stop signs before crashing through a fence at the Jenny Lind Elementary School playground, where Kyle Peltier was playing with his seven children.

Powell’s speed topped 80 miles per hour, ending only when his SUV struck the kids. The Peltiers have signaled their intent to sue the State Patrol.

The sentencing is expected to be an emotional time for the he children’s parents, Kyle and Nicolle Peltier. Their son Kayden Peltier was most seriously injured, and his parents don’t know when or if he will be able to walk again. He suffered pelvic and cervical spine fractures, lost his spleen and had bleeding on his brain.

Judge William Koch will preside.