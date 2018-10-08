Kidnapping and hit-and-run charges have been filed against the yet-to-be-located motorist who crashed an SUV on a freeway in Minneapolis, leaving one passenger dead and another badly injured.

Repeat felon Andre J. Ogburn, 31, of Minneapolis, was charged Friday in Hennepin County District Court and a nationwide warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Ogburn was driving an SUV he borrowed from a friend on Interstate 94 toward downtown midafternoon on Sept. 16 when it crashed on the N. 7th Street exit ramp, according to the charges.

Passenger Kimel M. Sykes, 57, of Minneapolis, died at the scene after being thrown from the SUV. Another passenger, David J. Bryant, 37, of Minneapolis, was taken to HCMC with serious injuries.

Ogburn was gone by the time officer arrived and “is believed to have fled the state of Minnesota,” according to the charges.

Friday’s criminal complaint provides the most detailed account so far of the circumstances surrounding the crash:

A passing motorist stopped at the crash scene, and a bleeding Ogburn got into her vehicle uninvited. He pointed a gun at the woman and said that someone is dead, “and I don’t want to go down for this.”

Ogburn ordered her to drive to a nearby liquor store, where he fled into an alley on foot.

Police and state troopers arrived at the crash scene, where Sykes was already dead and Bryant unconscious.

A Metro Mobility driver told law enforcement that the SUV swerved around him, went up the embankment and hit a tree.

The next day, Ogburn told the SUV owner about the crash and how he had to flee because he wasn’t supposed to be driving because of drunken driving convictions on his record.

Ogburn is described by authorities as black, bald, tattoos on his neck, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 200 to 230 pounds.

His criminal history includes four convictions for driving after having his license revoked, and three for fleeing police, two for drunken driving and one each for drug possession and criminal vehicular operation. He’s also currently on federal probation for dealing heroin.