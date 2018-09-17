Authorities are still looking for a driver who crashed an SUV on a Minneapolis freeway and fled the scene, leaving one passenger dead and another critically injured, authorities said.

The rollover occurred about 2:15 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 94 near N. 4th Street, according to the State Patrol.

The motorist’s identity “is still unknown,” the patrol said in a statement issued Monday afternoon.

Kimel M. Sykes, 57, of Minneapolis, died at the scene after being thrown from the SUV, the patrol said. Sykes did not have on a seat belt.

David J. Bryant, 37, of Minneapolis, was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, the patrol added.

The SUV was heading toward downtown when it “veered off of the roadway to the right for an unknown reason,” the patrol statement read.