A driver hit a pole with her car and was killed in a fiery crash in Shakopee, authorities said.

The wreck occurred shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sunday on Hwy. 101 near Stagecoach Drive, according to emergency dispatch audio.

The vehicle struck a traffic signal pole, police said, and the impact left the car engulfed in flames and sent plumes of dark smoke skyward.

The car was registered to a woman in Hopkins, the dispatch audio disclosed. The driver’s identity has yet to be disclosed.