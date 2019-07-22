A driver hit a pole with her car and was killed in a fiery crash in Shakopee, authorities said.
The wreck occurred shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sunday on Hwy. 101 near Stagecoach Drive, according to emergency dispatch audio.
The vehicle struck a traffic signal pole, police said, and the impact left the car engulfed in flames and sent plumes of dark smoke skyward.
The car was registered to a woman in Hopkins, the dispatch audio disclosed. The driver’s identity has yet to be disclosed.
