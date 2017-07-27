A car crashed through a guardrail on the 41st Avenue bridge and plunged onto the lanes of Interstate 94 below in north Minneapolis Wednesday night, killing the driver and severely injuring a passenger, the State Patrol said.

The Cadillac ATS burst into flames after hitting the pavement in the westbound lanes of I-94 at 9:58 p.m., which was closed for hours as emergency personnel responded to the chaotic scene.

According to the State Patrol, the vehicle was heading north on Washington Avenue and was turning to go west on 41st Avenue N. when the driver lost control, went through a guardrail and plunged off the overpass onto on the freeway below where the car caught fire.

The driver, identified as Floyd Douglas Cunningham, 31, of Minneapolis, was taken to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale where he died.

A passenger in the vehicle, Lancha Robertson, 37, was also taken to North Memorial where she was in critical condition Thursday morning, the patrol said.

The patrol’s preliminary report indicates that both Cunningham and Robertson were wearing seat belts and that alcohol was not a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.