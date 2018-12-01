One of the largest and most visible homeless settlements ever seen in Minnesota is finally getting smaller, as public agencies intensify their push to find people housing ahead of a looming deadline for clearing out the site.

Hennepin County officials and nonprofits said Saturday that more than 60 people, including individuals and families, have moved out of the large homeless camp along Hiawatha Avenue and into their own homes or apartments in the past three months. On Friday alone, nearly two dozen people moved into their own homes — the largest one-day exodus from the camp since large numbers of homeless began arriving here in late summer.

A sprawling tent city that in September was the temporary home of approximately 300 people has shrunk by more than half and now has fewer than 120 homeless inhabitants, county officials estimate. Local agencies and nonprofits plan to close down the encampment and move the remaining residents to a new, temporary shelter — consisting of three large, heated tents with support services — by mid-December. The new shelter is being constructed several blocks east of the encampment on land owned by the Red Lake Nation.

The recent advances in finding people housing are largely the result of a massive and highly coordinated campaign to bring social services to the camp, which is located on a narrow strip of land near the Little Earth housing project. Since late August, city, county and American Indian agencies have organized teams of outreach workers to talk to residents, connect them with landlords and sign them up for state housing assistance.

“This shows that our partnerships are working and we are achieving really significant results for an extremely vulnerable group of people,” said David Hewitt, director of the Hennepin County Office to End Homelessness. “It’s still an ongoing challenge but happily, in many cases, people are moving into stable housing.”

From the beginning, Minneapolis city and Indian leaders made a strategic decision to embrace the encampment as part of a wider effort to combat homelessness, and to avoid punitive measures that would only drive people further into the shadows.

Dawn at the large homeless camp along Hiawatha Avenue in south Minneapolis. The population of the camp has shrunk by more than half in recent months to less than 120 people, the result of a massive outreach effort to help dozens of camp residents find stable housing.

In other major cities, officials have responded to large homeless camps with sweeps, raids, arrests and ticketing. Forced dispersals of camps only make the problem worse, homeless advocates argue, causing people to scatter and become more isolated from their families and support networks. Sweeps also tend to destroy the relationships that outreach workers build with camp residents, creating a further barrier to finding permanent housing, according to a 2016 study by the National Law Center on Homelessness and Poverty.

Cheri Lynn, 34, was ebullient Saturday as she described moving into an apartment in south Minneapolis of her own after spending 86 days living at the homeless camp. She credits outreach workers with several nonprofits, including Avivo and Simpson Housing Services, which helped ferry her to appointments with landlords and connect her with a state-funded housing program that helps pay for rent.

“I was so happy and so grateful I was ready to walk the two miles to my place with all my stuff on my back,” Lynn said.

For the first time in months, Lynn said she can now get a full night’s sleep. She no longer wakes to the sound of people shouting or police sirens at all hours of the night. “The first night here, it was so quiet that I was jumping out of my sleep even when I wasn’t hearing anything,” she said. “I love the peace, but you have to adapt to that too.”