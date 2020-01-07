Are double-keyed deadbolts legal? Are they safer? More secure? Great questions.

First, let’s define a double-keyed deadbolt. It’s a deadbolt that locks from the inside and the outside with a key. This means if the door is locked, there’s no getting in or out without a key.

Added Security

Police officers seem to prefer double-keyed deadbolts because of added security. It’s fairly easy to break into a home with a glass sidelite (window) on the front door. The burglar simply smashes the glass, and then they can reach in to unlock the door.

Police officers also like double-keyed deadbolts because they make it difficult to steal big stuff. If someone gains entry to a home by sneaking through a window, they can get out of the house very quickly with a lot of stuff by opening from the front door from the inside. With double-keyed deadbolt locks, however, that’s not such an easy option.

These are the arguments I’ve heard. I’m not here to debate the validity of these argument, but here goes anyway. One or two well-placed spartan kicks from a large person is all it would take to destroy a door jamb, rendering any type of deadbolt useless. But to go down the rabbit-hole even further, the whole kick-in-the-door thing is a good reason to consider a jamb reinforcement kit like the StrikeMaster II for added security.

Safety Concerns

The problem with double-keyed deadbolts is reduced safety. If someone needs to get out of their home during an emergency but the double-keyed deadbolt is locked, you're stuck looking for a key or a window to climb out of. When it comes to deciding between safety and security, I choose safety.