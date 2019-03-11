When Blake Shelton performs at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center Friday, he may want to prove that he truly loves Soul Asylum.

The country superstar claimed the Minneapolis band was one of his favorites during a recent episode of NBC's "The Voice" in which contestant Patrick McAloon performed a cover of their 1993 hit, "Runaway Train." But he may have just been trying to keep up with rival coach Adam Levine who had just gotten done telling McAloon that he thought the group was "heavily underrated."

During the exchange that aired last week, microphones caught Shelton having what he thought was a private conversation with Kelly Clarkson.

"What's the name of that band?" he whispered. "Soul what?"

Seconds later, he was telling McAloon that Soul Asylum was one of his favorite bands.

"Not true," Levine interjected.

McAloon ended up selecting Levine as his coach.

Watch the audition below -- and stay tuned to see if Shelton addresses the "controversy" during his Twin Cities concert.



