St. Anthony's only mobile home park is returning to its former use, more than a year after nearly 100 families were forced off the property for redevelopment.

That's because the much-debated high-density project slated to replace it is on hold indefinitely after the city indicated it likely would not be providing tax-increment financing (TIF), developer Brad Hoyt said Tuesday.

The Village, the company that bought and closed Lowry Grove mobile home park, is now suing the city of St. Anthony for fraud and civil conspiracy, alleging that city officials induced the company "to close the mobile home park in order to rid the City of low-income, multicultural citizens that the City deemed undesirable."

City Manager Mark Casey said in a statement Monday that the city plans to fight the "ridiculous lawsuit."

"The city sees this lawsuit as completely without merit," Casey said. "Mr. Hoyt apparently made a horrible real estate transaction that displaced hundreds of honorable people and now wants to shift his losses onto the city, which is wrong and irresponsible."

Casey declined to comment further, citing active litigation.

The federal lawsuit, filed Monday, accuses the city of leading The Village to purchase Lowry Grove for $6 million in 2016 without ever intending to approve the high-density project planned to replace it.

"Enough is enough," said Hoyt, president of The Village. "This is about a city...acting together in a conspiracy to commit fraud, the goal being to use us to rid them of the non-whites and low-income people and make sure they don't come back."

In a fiery City Council meeting in October, St. Anthony city leaders voted down the developer's proposal to build 712 units on the site, citing widespread neighborhood criticism to the project's scope and height. Hoyt said The Village then retooled the project, scaling back the density and proposing about 430 units instead.

The Village submitted the lower-density plan, which the City Council approved in March, based on "promised TIF" assistance, according to the lawsuit.

But at a May work session, a financial consultant's memo advised city leaders that "the projects could be developed without any TIF assistance from the City," city documents show.

Hoyt said this prompted the lawsuit: "They double-crossed us again."

Hoyt has sued other cities over development projects before, including Minneapolis and Wayzata.

The sale and closure of Lowry Grove has been embroiled in a marathon of litigation as residents fought to keep the park open, including a housing discrimination complaint that was later dismissed and a heated legal battle over whether the sale broke state law. The Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled in May 2017 that the sale could not be undone.

Most Lowry Grove families left St. Anthony in search of new housing after the park closed in June 2017, many displaced from homes that were too old or costly to move.

Hoyt on Tuesday talked about the death of Frank Adelmann, a Lowry Grove resident who took his own life days ahead of the park's June 2017 closure.

"I am haunted on a daily basis that I have blood on my hands because of the fact that I was drawn into this unwittingly and duped by the city," he said. "It's something that shouldn't have happened and wouldn't have happened if not for this unbelievable deception on the part of the city."

The homes left behind were removed or torn down, and the Lowry Grove site had been vacant until this summer, when some new homes appeared.

Hoyt said the first manufactured homes were moved back to the property in early June, with plans to bring in more street by street.

"Our only option is to get the park back to stable occupancy in its old configuration," he said. "That is the only plan that is available to us."