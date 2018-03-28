St. Anthony city leaders have thrown their support behind a plan to build high-density housing on a site in town where mobile homes stood for decades.

With little fanfare or debate, the City Council voted Tuesday to approve a proposal to construct up to 430 units spread across three buildings on what was once Lowry Grove mobile home park.

The council rejected the developer’s previous plan for the property in October, citing concerns over density and disruptions to the neighborhood’s character.

The retooled plan cuts density from about 41 units per acre to 28. What remains on the 15-acre site is a mix of market-rate apartments, senior housing and an assisted living facility.

“I’m inclined to agree that we should move forward on this,” Mayor Jerry Faust said at the meeting.

Their decision follows nearly two years of controversy after the park was sold to The Village, an affiliate of Wayzata-based Continental Property Group, in 2016. The sale prompted widespread debate and a heated legal battle to keep Lowry Grove open. The park’s closure last June displaced nearly 100 households.

At Tuesday’s meeting, some residents decried the project’s lack of affordable housing to replace homes lost. City officials have previously said that affordability will be a crucial piece of any project that takes Lowry Grove’s place.

In the current proposoal, 79 of the project’s apartment units will be deemed affordable to those living at 80 percent of the area median income — or $68,000 for a family of four, according to Metropolitan Council figures. That means rent will be less than $1,265 for studios and $1,356 for a one-bedroom unit. Former Lowry Grove homeowners say they paid about $450 a month before the park closed.

“The affordable housing component is a total joke,” resident Kate Martin said.

The developer had earlier looked at putting affordable housing on a nearby property where Bremer Bank now sits.

City staff said Tuesday that the nonprofit developer Aeon is now “aggressively” pursuing the development of that site. Aeon had previously worked with Lowry Grove residents to match the Village’s offer to buy the mobile home park in an effort to keep it open.

“We don’t know a lot of information at this point in time,” City Manager Mark Casey said.

Several residents asked City Council members to hold off on their vote until more details emerge about the potential Aeon project.

Faust said his approval was tied to his confidence that a separate affordable housing development will soon unfold.

“I would probably bet my last dollar ... that it will happen,” he said. “I wouldn’t do this if I wasn’t very, very sure that this would in fact come to pass.”