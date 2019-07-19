Deputy Commissioner Sarah Walker has resigned from her post at the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

Walker, a former lobbyist on criminal justice issues, was appointed to the role in January by Commissioner Paul Schnell. In a resignation letter Friday, she indicated a desire to return to her advocacy work. The resignation is effective immediately.

“In my short time as Deputy Commissioner, I have become convinced that my voice and skills are best suited for pushing for widespread reform from the outside,” Walker wrote. “There are unique opportunities at the local and national level to advance significant reforms and reduce racial disparities and I feel compelled to contribute to those efforts without encumbrance.”

Walker’s move comes after a week of staffing turnover and turmoil at another top state agency. Department of Human Services Commissioner Tony Lourey resigned abruptly on Monday, following the announced departure of two top agency aides. Gov. Tim Walz has tapped Deputy Commissioner Pam Wheelock to serve as his replacement for the time being.

Star Tribune reporter Liz Sawyer contributed to this report.