The commissioner of the state's sprawling social service agency abruptly announced his resignation Monday after just six months on the job, producing the first major shakeup of the new administration of Gov. Tim Walz.

Tony Lourey left the state Senate to become the commissioner of Human Services in January. His sudden departure comes after the resignations of his two top deputies last week, raising anew questions about chaos at the top ranks of the $17.5 billion state agency.

Walz announced that Pam Wheelock — most recently chief operating officer at Twin Cities Habitat, with a long resume of top private and public sector jobs — will take over as acting commissioner.

Lourey sent Walz a letter Monday announcing his departure. In his letter, Lourey said he was proud of their accomplishments during his time at the Department of Human Services. They boosted funding for the Minnesota Family Investment Program, maintained the provider tax and broke down silos between mental health and chemical dependency, he said.

He said he believes a social safety net is key to making Minnesota one of the best places to live. The social programs, and the state workers who run them, allow people to lead healthier lives and "demonstrate our collective compassion for one another."

"I believe a new leader is necessary to best execute your vision for human services and continue the critical work of improving the health of Minnesotans across the state," Lourey's resignation letter says.

His resignation is effective at the end of the day. Wheelock is meeting with senior leadership in the department Monday and will take over the job formally on Tuesday.

"Tony is passionate about improving the health care of Minnesotans, and I am proud of what we accomplished together this legislative session," Walz said in a statement Monday morning.

The governor also said he is grateful Wheelock offered to take over until he can find a permanent commissioner. Wheelock has held numerous high-profile positions, from vice president of university services at the University of Minnesota to interim president to CEO at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota. She has served at the Capitol before, as finance commissioner under former Gov. Jesse Ventura.

Republican legislators have raised concerns with the recent upheaval in the leadership of the massive state agency.

"The abrupt, unexplained departures of the top three officials at DHS in the past week is deeply troubling, and indicative of turmoil at our largest state agency. Minnesotans deserve answers and transparency from Governor Walz about what's going on," House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, said in a statement.