The State Fair’s new Cambria culinary demonstration kitchen is appetizing for the eyes and the taste buds.

Le Sueur, Minn.-based Cambria, which produces natural quartz surfaces, tore down the old kitchen and replaced it with a sleek contemporary version in the Creative Activities Building.

Cambria, along with local partners, designed a dreamy space furnished with top-of-the-line stainless appliances, cabinet finishes and a curvy quartz-topped island.

The Cambria Kitchen will be cooking for 12 days during the fair. On Aug. 24, Andrew Zimmern, local chef and host of “Bizarre Foods,” will whip up his famous cold sesame noodles at the demonstration island at noon, followed by Scott McGillivray, of HGTV’s “Income Property” at 1 p.m.

On other dates, foodies from Patisserie 46, Fika Cafe, Surly Brewing and other local eateries will take the stage, which is flanked by TV screens to give a close-up view of food prep.

The kitchen’s new look is a refreshing departure from all the white-on-white kitchens in recent years, said Summer Kath, Cambria executive vice president of design.

“A warm and cool palette of gray, taupe, white and a little bit of gold, are threaded throughout,” she said.

Chunky white marble-look quartz on the massive island contrasts against laminate wood-grain-finish gray-taupe cabinets. Check out the latest Wolf cooktops seamlessly integrated into the island top.

Simple glass pendant lighting from Filament was intentionally chosen to fade into the background, rather than stand out among the other features, said Kath. Finally, a splash of Sherwin-Williams’ “Tansy Green” completes a cook’s dream kitchen.

Too bad there’s not a contest to win it all after the fair is over.

The Minnesota State Fair Creative Activities Building is located at Cosgrove and Dan Patch Avenue. For a schedule, go to mnstatefair.org.