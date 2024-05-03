Richfield

Built in 1942, this four-bedroom, two-bath house has 924 square feet and features newer roof, furnace, water heater and air conditioning. Hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, full partially finished basement, deck and two-car detached garage are also featured. Listed by Bruce Magnuson, Edina Realty, 612-759-5029.

St. Paul

St. Paul

Built in1890, this four-bedroom, two-bath house in the West Side neighborhood has 1,434 square feet and features 10-foot ceilings, original hardwood floors, formal dining room, renovated bathrooms, main floor laundry, unfinished basement, patio and fenced yard. Listed by Larissa Lamere, Realty Group, 763-432-4640.

Lauderdale

Lauderdale

Built in 1954, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,720 square feet and features an eat-in kitchen, partially finished walkout basement, fenced yard and one-car tuck-under garage. Listed by Zack Zehrer, Coldwell Banker Realty, 320-333-3601.