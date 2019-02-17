A Dakota County couple out on Valentine’s Day crashed in their pickup truck, leaving her dead and him in jail suspected of being drunk at the time.

The crash occurred about shortly before 11:20 p.m. Thursday on snowy Hwy. 50, about a quarter-mile from the couple’s home in Hampton, according to the State Patrol.

Terri L. Stephenson, 49, died at the scene, the patrol said. Stephenson did not have on her seat belt.

The driver, Michael J. Serres, 53, was treated for his injuries and later jailed on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide. Charges are expected early this week.

Serres was heading east on Hwy. 50, when his pickup went into the ditch and rolled near Inga Avenue, the street where the couple lives, the patrol said.