Students returned to class in Orono Thursday to find a heavy police presence after threats forced a districtwide lockdown Wednesday.

Police cars were parked at school entrances while other squad cars patrolled the area. Crisis intervention teams were expected to be in every building. Orono school district leaders declared Thursday an optional attendance day for students.

High school administrators held an impromptu meeting before classes convened.

Parents dropping their kids off that morning sought to reassure their children with hugs and encouraging words.

“They made the arrest,” one mother told her son as she walked him into the elementary school building.

“They got the guy. They got the guy,” she said, as the boy nervously clung tightly onto the straps of his backpack.

Orono Police Chief Correy Farniok said a student was arrested at the high school Wednesday after a threat of gun violence that came from the school. At right is Superintendent Karen Orcutt.

Victoria Seals stopped at the elementary school Thursday morning to bring snacks for her second grade daughter.

She said preparing for school that morning was different. Still, she said she felt confident enough to send them to school.

Seals, who is a member of the Orono City Council, has three kids in the Orono schools.

“This is completely unfortunate and should never happen and obviously things need to change,” she said. “But I couldn’t be more proud of the school, the city and the police department.”

On Wednesday, students and staff barricaded doors after social media posts threatened a school shooting and the schools were placed on lockdown.

Outside the four-school campus, snowplows and police cars blocked access to roads leading to the schools. Parents sat in long lines of cars, texting with their children who were locked down inside.

Police were notified at 10:57 a.m. of threats on Twitter and Facebook that a shooting would happen at noon, Police Chief Correy Farniok said after the lockdown was lifted.

A male student was arrested about 4:15 p.m. pending felony charges of terroristic threats, Farniok said. A second male student is a “person of interest,” the chief said, but has not been arrested.

In the morning, a screenshot of the threat on Twitter made the rounds at school.

“Orono is not safe. Today at 12:00pm I will shoot up the school myself,” the tweet said, coming from a handle called “Anonymous Vector.”

Police determined that both threats originated from the high school, the chief said. The suspects were identified and both boys were found inside a classroom. Neither was armed and no guns have been found, the chief said.

“We haven’t found anything, but the investigation is ongoing,” Farniok said.

During the lockdown, students sat in their classrooms, sometimes crouched under their desks, with chairs and desks barricading the doors, according to students’ social media posts. They were kept away from the windows and doors. In one classroom, students pushed a metal cabinet toward the door to barricade it.

Superintendent Karen Orcutt offered advice to parents who might be wary of sending their children to school on Thursday.

“Listen to the police and listen to the school,” she said. “I am extremely compassionate and understand parents’ fear, but we also believe we’re safe for tomorrow. If parents do wish to keep students at home, we respect that as well.”