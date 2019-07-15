Traffic on Twin Cities metro highways is slowing — and expected to get slower.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation’s 2018 Metropolitan Freeway Congestion Report released Monday shows that highways and freeways are plugged up about 25% of the time during the morning and afternoon rush hours.

Congestion, defined by MnDOT as when traffic flows at 45 miles per hour or less, was up 1% last year when compared with 2017, and reached its highest level since the annual traffic surveys began in 1993.

And things are not likely to improve.

“The anticipated trend of increased VMT (vehicle miles traveled) and increasing construction costs along with improving economic conditions are expected to cause congestion to grow in the future,” MnDOT said in its report.

Population growth is also factor, and the Twin Cities metro area grew from 3.08 million people in 2017 to 3.11 million in 2018, according to Metropolitan Council figures. Lower gas prices and a drop in transit ridership also factor into the increase in congestion, the report said.

Motorists are more likely to hit a snarl in the afternoon than in the morning, though drivers on the Twin Cities’ most traffic-choked routes can plan on riding the brakes part of way to and from work. In the mornings between 5 and 10 a.m., bottlenecks are most likely to form on Interstate 35W between the cities of Lexington and Arden Hills in the north metro and from Burnsville up to the Minnesota River in the south metro. Drivers also are likely to encounter a very slow roll on both directions of Interstate 94 in downtown Minneapolis.

In the evenings, the worst travel spots are on Interstate 494 through Bloomington and Interstate 94 in downtown Minneapolis, where speeds drop below 45 mph for a majority of the peak period from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

MnDOT collected data from more than 4,000 in-pavement and roadside radar sensors along 782 miles of metro freeways and highways to put the report together. It collected the data in October 2018 and compared it to previous Octobers because that month represents regular traffic patterns with decent weather, school in session, vacation season largely over and road construction projects winding down.

To help alleviate congestion, MnDOT uses ramp meters to control the flood of vehicles entering congested roads. It also displays information about crashes and current road conditions on overhead electronic message boards and has Freeway Incident Response Safety Team trucks to respond to crashes and incidents and provide traffic control.

MnDOT operates MnPass lanes for carpools, buses, motorcycles and for single drivers who pay to use the lanes. The lanes are designed to move more people efficiently by improving traffic flow in adjacent lanes and allowing for transit services to travel at higher speeds.

But, MnDOT’s report said, “it has limited resources to slow projected increases in congestion.”

Money for mitigation efforts has been tough to get from the Legislature in recent years.

“As the Twin Cities grow, and our roads continue to age and deteriorate, it’s imperative that we identify a long-term, dedicated funding solution to invest in transportation, improve our system’s efficiency and keep Minnesotans moving,” said MnDOT Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher.

Commuter Matt Steele, of Minneapolis, drives on Twin Cities freeways a few times a week and thinks motorists should pay for using the roads.

“Unpredictable trip times can be a frustration, which is why I want to see MnDOT pursue dynamic tolling (congestion pricing) of our urban freeways,” he said. “I’d rather pay a few dollars and ensure I can drive at speed, rather than sit idling in congested traffic.”