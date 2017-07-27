Comedian Dave Chappelle may be busy with five consecutive shows at Minneapolis’ Icehouse this week, but he still has time for dinner.

On Wednesday evening, he dined at Travail Kitchen and Amusements, the inventive Robbinsdale restaurant, before his 10 p.m. show.

Chef Mike Brown was at Chappelle’s comedy set the night before, and invited the former “Chappelle’s Show” star and entourage to his restaurant, a source tells the Star Tribune.

The party of five dined in the back bar, which was closed to the public but visible to the rest of the restaurant. Patrons in the main bar area noticed Chappelle and asked the bartender for confirmation that it was indeed him. Others spotted him while walking to the bathroom, which was near his table.

On Chappelle’s frequent smoke breaks outside the restaurant, a couple of customers approached him for a photo, but he declined, telling one, “I’m not taking pictures right now.”

Brown personally served Chappelle’s party, which had a playful tasting menu that included bobbing for food that dangled from a wooden pole, and getting a foie gras and cherry course by sticking their hands through a hole.

In other Chappelle/Minnesota news, the Timberwolves' Twitter account had a little bit of fun on Wednesday with a 2013 video featuring the comedian's past appearance in Minneapolis. Here's what they posted: