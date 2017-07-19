Comedian and actor Dave Chappelle has announced five performances July 24 to 28 at Icehouse, an intimate music club in south Minneapolis that seats just 300 people.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

Minneapolis has been a favorite destination for Chappelle, who performed a series of concerts at First Avenue in 2016 and 2013. This time he was looking for a "smaller, more intimate venue," said Icehouse co-owner Brian Liebeck.

"[Chappelle's] promoters came to us last Friday," said Liebeck. "And we all did a double take."

A quick sellout is certain. Almost as likely is the prospect that the comic will add more shows, possibly at other locations.

During his 2016 sold-out run of six gigs at First Avenue, the comic added four shows at the State Theatre.

He ended his stay with a wild late-night party at Aria in downtown Minneapolis featuring such local musicians as Mint Condition, Brother Ali and several former Prince sidemen.

The former star of the acclaimed Comedy Central TV series "Chappelle's Show" went into seclusion in 2005, but since has been making a comeback. In March, he returned to television with two Netflix specials, "The Art of Spin" and "Deep in the Heart of Texas."

