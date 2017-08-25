Attorneys for the city of Minneapolis asked Judge Mary Vasaly to quash a petition asking that Mayor Betsy Hodges be forced to release her full budget before Sept. 12, arguing that the mayor’s decision to hold off is “well-supported by the plain language and past construction of the City Charter.”

City lawyers and the plaintiff, Carol Becker, will appear before Vasaly in a hearing Friday afternoon. Becker filed the petition after Hodges released the general outline of her budget on Aug. 15, which Becker argues is a violation of the City Charter. Hodges disagrees.

Becker, one of two elected members of the Board of Estimate and Taxation and a person who has threatened mayors in the past over similar delays, petitioned for a “writ of mandamus” last week asking a judge to force Hodges either to file the budget or explain at a hearing why she won’t.

Vasaly set the hearing for Friday and City Attorney Susan Segal filed a 16-page defense of the mayor late Thursday.

Segal argued that Becker’s “interpretation and preferences are not supported” by the City Charter, and that Hodges’ full budget address on Sept. 12 will come 18 days before the Board of Estimate and Taxation must vote on the maximum property tax levy.

The City Council will not approve the budget until early December.

Also, Segal said, Becker has access to each city department’s and board’s budget requests as early as July each year, and “has no right to or need of the release of the Mayor’s full budge address and complete budget book before September 12.”

Segal wrote Thursday that Hodges’ budget release on Aug. 15 “more than complies” with the City Charter’s requirements for what must be released by that date, and also cited past mayoral practice: R.T. Rybak released his full budget later than Aug. 15 in 2007 and 2011.

Hodges “intended to provide more information than required by the City Charter” and deliver the full budget by Aug. 15, Segal wrote, but the shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, resignation of police Chief Janeé Harteau, appointment and confirmation of new chief Medaria Arradondo and the explosion at Minnehaha Academy prevented her from doing so.

In response to Becker’s argument that the public won’t have adequate time to respond to the budget before a Sept. 13 hearing, Segal argued that the Board of Estimate and Taxation can hold public hearings on Sept. 13 and Sept. 27, to give the public plenty of time to weigh in on the budget before the board sets the maximum property tax levy. And, Segal said, the public will have “multiple” opportunities to make its views known before the City Council approves a final budget in December.