The Legislature has granted a one-year reprieve to cities in the northeast metro that were grappling with new restrictions on their water use, stemming from a lawsuit over White Bear Lake.

Following a court order, the Department of Natural Resources this winter required cities around White Bear Lake to impose irrigation bans during certain periods and limit per capita water use. The Legislature approved a bill last week barring the DNR from enforcing those provisions for one year, until July 2019.

Gov. Mark Dayton’s office announced Sunday night that he would allow the bill to become law without his signature.

Many of the affected cities and other permitted water users around the lake have contested the restrictions through an administrative hearing process, temporarily putting the changes in limbo.

Separately, the DNR is appealing the judge’s 2017 ruling itself. It has asked that the ruling be stayed pending the appeal.

Ramsey District Judge Margaret M. Marrinan ordered the DNR to impose new water restrictions at the conclusion of a trial over the levels of White Bear Lake. Marrinan ruled that groundwater pumping around the lake was drawing down its levels.

Specifically, she ruled that permitholders withing five miles of White Bear Lake must impose residential irrigation bans when the lake falls below a certain height. They must also limit per capita water use, and plan for a future conversion of their water supply from groundwater to river or lake water.

All 11 cities with wells inside the radius challenged the new rules, including the St. Paul Regional Water Authority — which has emergency wells in the boundary. Cities argue that the restrictions are unfair and would be ineffective.

