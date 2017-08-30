The state of Minnesota violated environmental laws and the public trust by failing to protect White Bear Lake and a significant underground aquifer while overseeing wells sunk to support suburban sprawl, a judge has ruled.

Excessive pumping of the Prairie du Chien aquifer without really knowing what amount of use is sustainable — particularly for future generations — warrants a series of actions that must now be taken to straighten the situation out, Ramsey County District Judge Margaret Marrinan ruled Wednesday.

The case has broad implications both for future suburban development and for the ability of existing property owners to irrigate lawns, once dry conditions return to what is now an amply rain-slogged metro area.