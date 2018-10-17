Cider-Mustard Braised Chicken Thighs With Apples and Onions

Serves 4.

Note: Look for hard cider that's not too sweet for this ultimate fall dish, which also makes use of the more familiar apple cider or juice. From Meredith Deeds.

• 4 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (about 1 1/2 lb.)

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 1 tbsp. olive oil

• 1 medium red onion, cut into 1/2-in. slices

• 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

• 1 tbsp. finely chopped sage

• 2 tbsp. whole-grain mustard

• 1 c. dry, hard apple cider

• 1/2 c. apple cider or juice

• 1/2 c. low-sodium chicken broth

• 2 tbsp. unsalted butter

Directions

Season the chicken all over with salt and pepper.

In a 12-inch skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add chicken, skin side down, and cook, turning once, until golden brown on both sides, about 4 minutes per side. Transfer the chicken to a plate and drain all but 1 tablespoon fat from the skillet.

Add the onion to the same skillet and cook over medium heat, stirring, for 6 to 8 minutes, until lightly browned. Add garlic, sage and mustard and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in the hard cider, apple cider or juice, and broth, scraping up any browned bits on the bottom of the pan. Bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low.

Return the chicken to the pan, skin side up. Cover and simmer until the chicken is cooked through (at least 165 degrees), 20 to 25 minutes. Transfer to a serving plate and keep warm.

Raise the heat to high and cook the sauce until slightly thickened, about 5 to 8 minutes. Remove from the heat, add the butter and stir until melted. Pour the sauce over the chicken and serve immediately.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 380 Fat 23 g Sodium 490 mg

Carbohydrates 10 g Saturated fat 8 g Total sugars 6 g

Protein 30 g Cholesterol 105 mg Dietary fiber 1 g

Exchanges per serving: ½ carb, 4 medium-fat protein, ½ fat.